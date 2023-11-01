Schiavo to host committee on veteran, military affairs 

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, is scheduled to host a Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs hearing at City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 12:30 p.m., according to a news release from Schiavo’s office.

The informational hearing will include discussions on housing for veterans, preventing homelessness and mental health support, the release said.

Schiavo and members of the Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs will be joined by representatives from the following state and local agencies:

● CalVet.

● California Department of Housing and Community Development.

● Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

● USVETS.

● Affirmed Housing.

● Homes 4 Families.

The hearing is set to be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita.