Schiavo, Wilk host senior fair at SCV Senior Center

By Selvin Ramirez

For The Signal

Hundreds of seniors gathered Thursday morning at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center for the Senior Fair, hosted by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, and Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita.

About 30 organizations were present to provide information and resources that are available for the senior community. Several local, county and state organizations gave presentations to help protect seniors from insurance scams, financial scams and construction scams.

“Our goal is to give seniors in the Santa Clarita Valley a good life,” said Kevin MacDonald, CEO of the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida.

“We know that seniors are really struggling with a lot of important issues that our community is facing today,” said Schiavo. “Our first bill that was signed by the governor is a bill that will protect the senior/disabled community from being victims of crimes and making sure they have the support and resources they need and that those crimes are investigated the way that they should be.”

Wilk was unable to attend, but representatives from his office were present at the fair.

“Please take advantage of all the resources we have for you today,” said Kris Hough, a field representative for Wilk. “Please call our office if you need any information from the state of California. We can help.”

A complimentary lunch was provided to everyone in attendance, and the event concluded with ice cream.