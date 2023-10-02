Schiavo, Wilk to host senior fair

By Selvin Ramirez

For The Signal

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, and state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, are inviting seniors to attend a Senior Fair on from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center.

There will be discussions, Q&A opportunities, resource tables and activities. Topics to be covered include scam prevention, health and wellness, fall prevention and safety, nutrition, medication overdose prevention, and benefits for seniors. Free breakfast and lunch will be provided to seniors in attendance.

Los Angeles Department of Aging, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services, AARP, California Department of Motor Vehicles, California Department of Veteran Affairs and the Alzheimer’s Association are some of the organizations that will be in attendance, according to the event organizers.

You can RSVP for the event at a40.asmdc.org/event/20231005-senior-fair. The SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida is located at 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita.