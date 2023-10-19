Story of Yacht Tenders Manufacturer – Agilis Jettenders GmbH

Qualitative jet tender should not only perform its main function – transfer guests and owners from shore to yachts, but also be customized in accordance with all requirements and taste preferences of the owner. We introduce to you Agilis Jettenders GmbH – a manufacturer well knowledgeable in personalization of jet tenders.

“A jet tender should meet all your needs”, Maxym Starchenko is convinced. He is the owner and founder of Agilis, thus he knows exactly what he is talking about.

Agilis Jettenders GmbH is headquartered in Jülich, Germany and the company supplies luxury jet tenders all over the world now, but everything started as a family business. Mr. Starchenko was passionate about boats since his childhood; hence he created a business out of his passion and with the family support, he developed his company into a world leader among jet tender manufacturers.

“We try to meet diverse needs of our customers and comply with world-class quality standards, using only materials from leading global suppliers and cutting-edge technologies” – Maxym Starchenko.

In 2017 first model Agilis 355C was presented at the boat and watersports fair Boot Düsseldorf. The jet tender quickly found its admirers and buyers thanks to innovative technologies, luxury and high-quality materials, little accessories for greater convenience and a piece of soul invested in it. Afterwards these characteristics became an integral part of all subsequent Agilis jet tenders. There are eight models for 2023 in the range. Each model from compact and agile Agilis 280 to the most luxurious and spectacular Agilis 560D can be customized in Configurator. It`s a special Agilis App at website which helps to choose the different colors and materials of teak, deck, hull and other parts of boat, pick the diverse type of lights and add useful devices and accessories.

“Custom, luxury, jet. These three words fully describe Agilis tenders and our product strategy” – Maxym Starchenko emphasizes.

The safety of the customers and environment is in the first place for Agilis, that`s why it cooperates only with time-tested suppliers of spare parts and chooses only the best components for jet tender production. Agilis is responsible for product quality, thus if you choose Agilis jet tender you can be sure in everything from trouble proof engine operation to long service life of the tube’s material.

In summary, only in a few years from family business Agilis Jettenders becomes the world known jet tender`s manufacturer which is inextricably associated with customization, luxury and quality yacht tenders.