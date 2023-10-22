Teacher of the year rally organized by son 

Landon Cuny, son of California Teacher of the Year Casey Cuny, organized a rally at Valencia High School to congratulate his father on the accomplishment on Friday morning.

English teacher Casey Cuny was named one out of five Teachers of the Year by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, according to a news release.

“In addition, Cuny was selected to represent California in the National Teacher of the Year competition, with the winner to be announced next spring,” said the release.

Landon Cuny, a senior at the school and son of Casey, organized a rally during the students’ break to share with the student body how proud he was of his father.

Valencia High School English teacher Casey Cuny hugs his son Landon Cuny after the conclusion of the rally at Valencia High School. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal

“My dad is the hardest-working person I know … To get this recognition as California Teacher of the Year is very deserved. Seeing all of his hard work pay off and seeing this come to fruition just makes me so proud to have such a hardworking, dedicated father,” Landon said. “Not only does he pour his heart and soul into his teaching every day … he worked tirelessly to craft essays for this California Teacher of the Year award … He really is the Michael Jordan of teaching, an undisputed G.O.A.T (greatest of all time).”

Casey was given a gift by the school after Landon’s speech.

“It’s because of all the teachers in this district that I became a teacher that could get this award. I learned so much from the colleagues I’ve worked with and it’s you guys, the students, that give me the inspiration every day,” Casey said.

Cuny then ended his speech by requesting that Valencia High School bring their energy for the home football game later in the day. That night, the Vikings clinched a Foothill League championship with a 37-7 win over the visiting Hart Indians.