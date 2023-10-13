TMU Israel Abroad students return home 

A group of The Master’s University students who were in Israel as part of the university’s Israel-Bible Extension Program have returned to the United States safely, according to a statement on the university’s website.

“We are thankful to the Lord that every student participating in our Israel-Bible Extension program this semester has returned safely to the United States,” the statement reads. “The university has no further comment at this time.”

The university, based in Placerita Canyon, did not say how many students were in Israel for the program.

The program, according to information available on TMU’s website, is a 15-week study-abroad program that “provides a unique opportunity for students who wish to immerse themselves in the geography, history, archaeology and culture of Israel.”

Hamas, a Palestinian terrorist group, staged a surprise attack on Israel Saturday, targeting civilians and killing hundreds. The initial attack and ensuing counter-attack have seen more than 1,300 people killed in Israel and more than 1,530 people killed in the Gaza Strip, according to The Associated Press.

There are at least 27 Americans who have been killed in Israel since Saturday, National Security Council spokesman Jon Kirby said on Thursday, adding that another 14 U.S. citizens have been reported as missing.