Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Saturday

News release

The 2023 Santa Clarita Walk to End Alzheimer’s is scheduled to be held Saturday morning at Bridgeport Park in Valencia.

The national Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to fight Alzheimer’s disease, which affects more than 6 million Americans. In California, there are more than 690,000 people living with Alzheimer’s and 1.12 million family caregivers, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The public is invited to attend, and this year will feature a Family Fun Zone, live music, free Starbucks coffee, ice cream, snacks, therapy dogs and more.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will open with an expo at 8 a.m., where event sponsors and vendors will interact with Walk participants and provide information. The opening ceremony starts at 9:15 a.m. followed by the Walk, a 2-mile flat loop around Bridgeport Park.

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

Money raised at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s will help the Alzheimer’s Association serve more people with dementia, their caregivers, and others in the community by providing outreach, education, advocacy and research.

There is no registration fee to attend the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. However, if you raise $100, you will receive a walk T-shirt. You can start or join a team at alz.org/walk. To register or donate, visit act.alz.org/scv