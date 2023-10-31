Woodlands Community holds dog costume parade

The Woodlands Community in Valencia held a costume dog parade on Saturday where residents were able to show off the costumes they had picked out for their dogs.
Chihuahua, Cheddar, prepares to compete in Woodlands Halloween Costume Dog Parade held for Woodlands Community residents in Valencia on Saturday. Attendees were asked to bring dog food, treats and toys to be donated to Community Effort Animal Rescue. 102823. Dan Watson/The Signal
Mini Schnauzer, Oscar, is dressed in his "Oscar the Grouch" costume as he prepares to compete with the dozens of dogs in Woodlands Halloween Costume Dog Parade held for Woodlands Community residents in Valencia on Saturday. Attendees were asked to bring dog food, treats and toys to be donated to Community Effort Animal Rescue. 102823. Dan Watson/The Signal
Woodlands Community resident Dave Chase loads donated dog supplies into his car to be delivered to Community Effort Animal Rescue as part of the Woodlands Halloween Costume Dog Parade in Valencia on Saturday. 102823. Dan Watson/The Signal
Eighteen-year-old Chihuahua, Jack, won the grand-prize in Woodlands Halloween Costume Dog Parade held for Woodlands Community residents in Valencia on Saturday. Attendees were asked to bring dog food, treats and toys to be donated to Community Effort Animal Rescue. 102823. Dan Watson/The Signal
Shih Tzu dogs, Olive, left, dressed as a Panda Bear and Nori, in a skunk costume, join the dozens of dogs in Woodlands Halloween Costume Dog Parade held for Woodlands Community residents in Valencia on Saturday. Attendees were asked to bring dog food, treats and toys to be donated to Community Effort Animal Rescue. 102823. Dan Watson/The Signal
Cali, left, and Zeus, dressed in their costumes join the dozens of dogs in Woodlands Halloween Costume Dog Parade held for Woodlands Community residents in Valencia on Saturday. Attendees were asked to bring dog food, treats and toys to be donated to Community Effort Animal Rescue. 102823. Dan Watson/The Signal