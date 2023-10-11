Zonta wins international recognition

News release

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley announced that the club has won top honors within Zonta International’s Add Your Voice Campaign for installing the largest number of new members throughout the Zonta world in 2023.

The Zonta Club of SCV has been named a 2023 Club of Excellence by Zonta International for its accomplishments in membership recruitment.

Over the past year, the Zonta Club of SCV has welcomed 26 new members, a 65% increase in the club’s membership.

“These new members form a diverse group of powerful women ready to make inroads into the global issues of women’s inequality with a specific focus on community issues such as: violence against women, educational opportunities for women and girls, addressing the existence of occupational glass ceilings for women and much more,” Zonta Club of SCV said in a news release.

Club President Nicole Miller applauded the membership committee and its chair, Lois Bauccio, for this accomplishment. “The committee this year has identified new leaders in our community who will bring a fresh approach to our club’s proud legacy and help us to build a better world for women and girls.”

Zonta International President Ute Scholz, of Germany, said of the Zonta Club of SCV, “We thrive because of the efforts of clubs like yours. The environment you are providing is welcoming and inspiring. You should be proud of what you have achieved.”

The Zonta Club of SCV will be recognized for this accomplishment at the ZI District 9 Conference in October and again at the ZI Convention in Brisbane, Australia, in summer 2024.

For information on the Zonta Club of SCV, visit the club’s website at www.scvzonta.org.