Auto dealers surpass $100 million sales tax mark since 2007

News release

The city of Santa Clarita and the Valencia Auto Center have announced that car sales and leases from local auto dealers have resulted in nearly $110 million in sales tax revenue for the city since 2007.

“This milestone demonstrates the true value of shopping local,” Santa Clarita Mayor Jason Gibbs said in a prepared statement. “By making your big purchases in our city, like buying a car, your hard-earned tax dollars go right back to the community you call home. We appreciate the partnership with our local auto dealers and the benefit of having them right here in Santa Clarita.”

New motor vehicle sales represent approximately 18% of the city’s annual sales tax revenue. The biggest year-to-date of car sales and leases was last year, when post-pandemic buyers generated more than $10 million in local sales tax dollars.

“I am incredibly proud of the exceptional dealerships we have in our valley and delighted to be a significant contributor to the city’s sales tax revenue,” Don Fleming, who has served as the president of the Santa Clarita Automobile Dealers Association for a quarter-century, said in the city’s release. “This underscores Santa Clarita’s status as a business-friendly city, with a commitment to creating a remarkable community for residents to live, work and enjoy.”

For more information on how the city uses tax revenue, you can view the Fiscal Year 2023/24 budget at SantaClarita.gov/City-Budget.