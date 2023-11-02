CBS Film Series presents ‘Only in Theaters,’ celebrates 10th anniversary

News release

The CBS Film Series at Congregation Beth Shalom is celebrating the series’ 10th anniversary with a Nov. 12 screening of “Only in Theaters,” a documentary about the Laemmle family’s founding of the Laemmle Theatres, an 84-year-old arthouse cinema chain based in Los Angeles.

One of the chain’s newer locations is the Laemmle Newhall theater in Old Town Newhall.

“Declining attendance and shifting tastes were already an issue before streaming dealt another blow to the movie theater model,” said a news release from the CBS Film Series. “Pulling in ticket buyers has never been harder, and that was before a pandemic threatened movie theaters everywhere with extinction.

“Filmed over two-plus years, ‘Only in Theaters’ chronicles the Laemmle family, their business, their ultimate struggle, and their determination to survive in a changing world.”

The film has a 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The screening is scheduled 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at the congregation, 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita. After the screening, a question-and-answer session will be held via Zoom with Greg and Tish Laemmle, as well as Director Raphael Sbarge.

Admission is $5 per person, which includes popcorn and concessions. Raffle tickets will be on sale for $1 for a chance to win a $25 gift card. RSVP to [email protected] or 661-254-2411.