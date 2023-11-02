City presenting Frank Rock exhibition at The Main

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is presenting “Touchstones – Transitions – Tranquility” by local artist Frank Rock at The Main in Old Town Newhall.

The exhibition will be on display now through Tuesday, Nov. 28, with a reception on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Rock’s artistic journey began at an early age, evolving from sketches and drawings to his current passion for creating wide-open skies and light on water.

“With a calling to bring joy through his art, Rock’s work reflects his lifelong commitment to the craft,” read a news release from the city. “Drawing inspiration from photographs and his own visions, Rock’s unique approach transforms each piece into a distinct and soulful creation. His art often incorporates natural movement, capturing the play of reflective light.”

Over the years, Rock work has appeared on the local art scene, adorning the community with his murals, including those in Old Town Newhall, the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital tower and a life-sized grizzly bear embellished with historical figures and cyclists. “’Touchstones – Transitions – Tranquility’ is an opportunity for the public to experience the artistry of Frank Rock, whose work has brought vibrancy and color to our community. This exhibition promises to be a testament to his dedication and artistic evolution,” the city release said.

To learn more about “Touchstones – Transitions – Tranquility” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, contact Stephanie Jacinto at [email protected].