Congregation sends socks to soldiers in Israel

Press release
The need for personal items for soldiers in Israel is overwhelming, so the members of Congregation Beth Shalom in Santa Clarita stepped up by connecting with a group that addresses that need, according to a news release from the congregation.   

The members held a “socks drive” and sent socks to Israeli soldiers, according to the release. 

“M’ever LaYam (Beyond the Sea) was started in 2016 as a way for Lone Soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces to remain connected to their home communities,” Drew Leach, founder and director of M’ever LaYam, said in the congregation’s release. “As time went on, we’ve sent over 1,000 personalized personal care packages, and upon the beginning of the war, stepped into action to use our existing logistics to get much-needed items to soldiers on the front lines. The donated items will go straight to those who need them most, thanks to your generosity.” 

Over 400 pairs of warm socks were sent to this group and will go directly to soldiers in Israel, the release said. 

