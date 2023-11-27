Deputies: $15,000 worth of merchandise stolen from TJ Maxx in Canyon Country  

Approximately $15,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from TJ Maxx in Canyon Country on Sunday and no arrests have been made, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

“Deputies responded to a call on the 19000 block of Golden Valley Road at the TJ Maxx where a male adult wearing a red puffer jacket walked out of the store with a cart full of items and left in a black BMW last seen headed towards the 14 freeway,” said Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesperson for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies responded to the incident at 1:16 p.m.

“Investigation is still ongoing,” said Jensen. “The business is desirous of pressing charges.”

Deputies then filed a theft report.