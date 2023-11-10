Deputies: Canyon Country resident arrested after attempted burglary

A Canyon Country resident described as a Hispanic man was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of attempted burglary, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Lt. Jack Jordan, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, a “burglary now” call was received at 6:48 a.m. The call detailed a man running on the roof of a resident’s home on the 18000 block of Oakmoor Street.

Deputies arrived on the scene at approximately 7 a.m. and arrested the suspect on suspicion of attempted burglary.

It was later learned that the suspect also lived on this street and was known by the community to be a drug addict, according to Jordan.

At the time of his arrest, the suspect appeared to be under the influence of drugs, according to Jordan.