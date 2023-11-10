Deputies: Canyon Country resident arrested after attempted burglary

A Canyon Country resident described as a Hispanic man was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of attempted burglary, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Lt. Jack Jordan, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, a “burglary now” call was received at 6:48 a.m. The call detailed a man running on the roof of a resident’s home on the 18000 block of Oakmoor Street.  

Deputies arrived on the scene at approximately 7 a.m. and arrested the suspect on suspicion of attempted burglary.  

It was later learned that the suspect also lived on this street and was known by the community to be a drug addict, according to Jordan.  

At the time of his arrest, the suspect appeared to be under the influence of drugs, according to Jordan.  

Rylee Kelemen (née Holwager) joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

