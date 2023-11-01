Deputies: Castaic resident bites and strikes victim

A 35-year-old Castaic resident was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 2:29 a.m. on Monday deputies responded to the 27600 block of Moonlight Place in regards to a suspicious person call. The call detailed a man walking through the street and fighting with a neighbor.

Upon deputies’ arrival, deputies learned the suspect hit the victim with a tire iron. A physical altercation subsequently broke out and the suspect bit the victim, according to Borbon. The victim declined medical attention

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station. He remains in custody at the time of this publication.

He is being held in lieu of $35,000 bail.