Deputies: Castaic resident bites and strikes victim

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A 35-year-old Castaic resident was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. 

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 2:29 a.m. on Monday deputies responded to the 27600 block of Moonlight Place in regards to a suspicious person call. The call detailed a man walking through the street and fighting with a neighbor. 

Upon deputies’ arrival, deputies learned the suspect hit the victim with a tire iron. A physical altercation subsequently broke out and the suspect bit the victim, according to Borbon. The victim declined medical attention 

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station. He remains in custody at the time of this publication.  

He is being held in lieu of $35,000 bail.  

Rylee Kelemen

Rylee Kelemen

Rylee Kelemen (née Holwager) joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

