Deputies: Man breaks into ex-girlfriend’s home, sets fire

By Signal Staff

A man intentionally set a fire in his ex-girlfriend’s apartment on Sunday, causing an estimated $1.2 million in damage to as many as a half-dozen apartments and displacing approximately 20 residents, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

“Initial reports at the scene indicate the male suspect called his girlfriend earlier (Sunday) evening and stated he was going to set her apartment on fire and kill her. The suspect — Nemy Orlando Ambrocio-Hernandez, a 34-year-old Hispanic male — forced entry into the apartment, started a fire, and immediately fled the scene,” read a statement released by Deputy Robert Jensen.

The fire, reported at 6:36 p.m. on the 23000 block of Via Canon in Newhall, was handled by L.A. County firefighters while deputies helped residents evacuate, the release said.

“L.A. County Fire estimated $1.2 million in damages and identified four to six apartments suffering water/fire damage,” the release said. “American Red Cross is establishing shelter for the approximately 20 residents displaced.”

There were no reported injuries to residents or deputies. L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Arson investigators responded and are investigating.

This is a developing story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.