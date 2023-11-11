Deputies: Three suspects arrested in connection with grand thefts 

A 41-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were arrested after attempting to steal items from a Stevenson Ranch business on Tuesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies were conducting a patrol check of the businesses located on the 25600 block of The Old Road on Tuesday due to recent thefts.

Deputies observed one man walking at a fast pace from a business with shoes in his hands and proceeded to contact him. Borbon was unavailable Friday to specify which business the man was exiting.

“During the investigation, deputies learned another male adult and female adult were in the business who had stolen merchandise in the past,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal.

All three aforementioned were detained.

Deputies learned also that the man in the business was on active probation for robbery.

“The female adult was attempting to steal items,” wrote Borbon. “The female adult had a credit card and Social Security card not belonging to her.”

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of grand theft and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station. The 22-year-old man remains in custody at the time of this publication. The 41-year-old woman and 27-year-old man were cited and released subsequently to appear in court at a later date.