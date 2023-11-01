Fatal crash results in DUI investigation 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials confirmed a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday morning is now part of a DUI investigation.

One person was killed around 3:41 a.m. Wednesday when a car crashed near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Sutters Pointe Drive, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Geovanni Sanchez of the L.A. County Fire Department reported medical personnel were at the scene of the crash at 3:46 a.m. and worked for about 23 minutes to extricate the two occupants of the vehicle.

Borbon did not have the exact make and model of the vehicle immediately available.

The passenger was declared dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital for medical treatment following the crash, according to officials.

No information regarding the identity of the passenger has been released by the coroner’s office as of this story’s publication.