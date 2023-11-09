GoFundMe started for funeral of slain 12-year-old boy 

A GoFundMe has been established for the funeral expenses of the 12-year-old boy who was found dead in Canyon Country on Monday.

Medical examiners on Tuesday identified the boy as 12-year-old Willians Lemus Ayala, of Canyon Country.

The GoFundMe, at the time of this publication, has a set goal of $25,000. A family member, who asked not to be identified, detailed that the money raised would go toward Ayala’s funeral expenses as well as generally supporting the family in their time of grief.

Ayala’s mother is a single mother with three children and has recently lost her job, the family member said.

“She’s not able to make her ends meet. There’s no rent money. There’s no grocery money, there’s nothing to help support these kids,” said the family member. “It’s the brother’s birthday today (Wednesday) and in the midst of all this grief, he can’t even put a smile on his face for his own birthday. We are definitely just trying to get her to a place of stability so that she can grieve her son and there’s just so much that comes with that.”

The family member relayed that the expenses for a “decent burial” were quoted at $15,000 to $30,000.

At the time of this publication, $5,302 has been raised. The family wanted to thank the community and express their gratitude for every dollar donated.

“I think emotionally it’s encouraging that there is still a lot of kindness in this crazy, hurting world,” said the family member. “It’s just encouraging to know that people still have big hearts to just to bless a stranger and to just be able to give to somebody who’s in need without any strings attached.”

The family member wanted to clarify that although GoFundMe shows a service date for the funeral, one has not been set yet.

Those who wish to donate to Ayala’s GoFundMe can do so at tinyurl.com/2vdwxp5m.

Background

Homicide detectives confirmed Tuesday that the death of the boy whose body was found on the side of Sand Canyon Road with gunshot wounds Monday morning is being investigated for possible connections to gang activity.

Anyone who might have been in the area — on Sand Canyon Road, south of Placerita Canyon Road, on Monday morning, is encouraged to, even if they’re not sure if it’s important, help detectives by reaching out to the Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies initially discovered the body following a medical call the station received at 6:31 a.m., said Lt. Arturo Spencer, who is in charge of the investigation.

Medical personnel with the L.A. County Fire Department were dispatched to where the boy’s body was found, in a remote stretch of Sand Canyon Road, near Mile Marker 6.27, at 6:33 a.m. and arrived on the scene six minutes later, according to Geovanni Sanchez of the L.A. County Fire Department. They left the scene by 7:09 a.m., and no one was taken to the hospital.

Anyone who would like to provide information anonymously can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.