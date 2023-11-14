Henry Mayo to host teddy bear donation drive

News release

On Nov. 15 from 3 to 6 p.m. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will be hosting a Donate-A-Bear Drive. This event is aimed to provide comforting stuffed animals to pediatric patients in the Emergency Department.

Community members are encouraged to drop off brand-new bears or stuffed animals, each measuring 9 to 12 inches in size. Participants will also be able to enjoy refreshments and meet “Henry the Bear.”

“This event will not only brighten the spirits of children in the emergency department but also offer an opportunity for the community to come together and make a positive impact,” said April Garcia, manager of Henry Mayo Volunteer Services. “We’re deeply committed to the well-being and comfort of our younger patients, and this initiative is a testament to that dedication. These contributions, no matter how small, can make a world of difference.”

Donations can be made in front of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Patient Tower, 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, on Nov. 15 from 3 to 6 p.m.

For more information or inquiries regarding the Donate-A-Bear Drive, contact Volunteer Services Manager April Garcia by emailing [email protected].