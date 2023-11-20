HMNH Breast Center designated an ACR Comprehensive Breast Imaging Center

News release

The Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has been designated a Comprehensive Breast Imaging Center by the American College of Radiology.

With this designation, ACR recognizes the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center has earned accreditation in mammography, stereotactic breast biopsy and breast ultrasound (including ultrasound-guided breast biopsy).

“The ACR accreditation underscores our commitment to provide the very best breast imaging services to our patients at the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center,” Dr. Anjali Date, medical director for the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center and senior partner of Tower Imaging Medical Group, said in a news release from the hospital.

The accreditation is given by peer-review evaluations, conducted in each breast imaging modality by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. They determined that the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center has achieved high practice standards in image quality, personnel qualifications, facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs.

The ACR is a national professional organization serving more than 42,000 diagnostic/interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive health care services.