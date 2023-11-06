LASD investigating fatal shooting in Canyon Country  

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at the intersection of Sand Canyon Road and Placerita Canyon Road on Monday morning.

A man “was pronounced dead at the scene,” stated a press release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “There is no additional information at this time.”

The incident was reported Monday morning at approximately 6:31 a.m. at the intersection of Sand Canyon Road and Placerita Canyon Road in Canyon Country.

There is no additional information as of the publication of this story.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.



If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.