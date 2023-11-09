‘Light Up Main Street’ set for Nov. 18

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting the community to Light Up Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Attendees can join the Santa Clarita City Council in front of the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Branch as they flip the switch and illuminate a giant Christmas tree, as well as thousands of lights along Main Street, at 6 p.m.

Following the tree lighting, residents can visit Veterans Historical Plaza, at 24275 N. Walnut St., to experience another special tree paying homage to veterans and active-duty military.

Throughout the event, live music from various acts will be performed on the Main Stage (Main Street and Lyons Avenue) or the Community Stage, which can be found between Market Street and 6th Street, in front of The Main theater.

Other attractions during the event include the Snow Zone, live ice sculpting, Letters to Santa, the Candy Cane Carnival, and a Grinch-tacular Whoville Celebration, according to a news release from the city.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet and take photos with Santa Claus, jump, slide and play in the Polar Playground and create festive crafts. Those guests who are sensory sensitive can take a break at the Chill Zone.

Food trucks will be available, in addition to local restaurants on Main Street.

Residents are asked to be mindful of road closures that will be in effect for Light Up Main Street. Lyons Avenue will be closed between Walnut Street and Railroad Avenue and Main Street will be closed between Lyons Avenue and the roundabout. Residents are asked to use Railroad Avenue or Newhall Avenue as a detour. Closures on Main Street and Lyons Avenue will begin at 6 a.m. on Nov. 18. All closures will be lifted by midnight.

Free public parking is available at the parking structure on 9th Street between Main Street and Railroad Avenue, the Newhall Community Center (22421 Market St.) and the lot at the corner of 6th Street and Main Street. Street parking is also available, but those parking are asked to be mindful of parking signs and blocking driveways of local residents.

To find more information about Light Up Main Street, visit OldTownNewhall.com.