Minor transported via helicopter from Valencia 

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A female minor was transported via helicopter to a trauma center on Saturday morning from Valencia, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.  

According to Eddie Pickett, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters received a call at 9:18 a.m. that reported a girl had her foot run over by a vehicle on the 24100 block of Village Circle.   

Firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after.  

The girl was transported via helicopter to a nearby trauma center at 9:33 a.m.  

The extent of her injuries was unknown at the time of this publication. Her age also was not immediately available. 

Rylee Kelemen

Rylee Kelemen

Rylee Kelemen (née Holwager) joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS