Minor transported via helicopter from Valencia 

A female minor was transported via helicopter to a trauma center on Saturday morning from Valencia, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Eddie Pickett, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters received a call at 9:18 a.m. that reported a girl had her foot run over by a vehicle on the 24100 block of Village Circle.

Firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after.

The girl was transported via helicopter to a nearby trauma center at 9:33 a.m.

The extent of her injuries was unknown at the time of this publication. Her age also was not immediately available.