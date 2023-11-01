National group names Child & Family Center Organization of the Year

News release

Child & Family Center received the 2023 Organization of the Year award from the National Association of Social Workers California Chapter at the organization’s annual conference held in Burbank on Oct. 20.

Jaime Piscione, vice president of programs and services, attended the ceremony and accepted the award on behalf of the agency. The center will now move forward to represent California at the national level. Child & Family Center previously received the group’s Regional Award (North Los Angeles County, Ventura County and Santa Barbara) in April of this year.

The award honors an outstanding organization in the community whose accomplishments exemplify the values and mission of professional social work. A selection is made on the following criteria:

Makes significant contributions to an area or population of concern to the social work profession.

Does concerted work with at-risk and vulnerable populations.

Contributes to an improved quality of life in communities.

Constructively addresses social issues.

Enhances and promotes diversity and multicultural experiences.

“Child & Family Center is honored to receive this award. With so many incredible organizations in California providing such incredible work to their communities, we are honored to be recognized among them,” CEO Nikki Buckstead said in a news release. “This award highlights the incredible staff we have, who serve over 950 people per month in our mental health, substance use treatment and domestic violence programs. It’s really a testament to the high standards and ethics our agency holds along with the high quality of programs and services we provide.”

To learn more about the NASW awards, go to naswcanews.org/2023-social-work-awards-honorees-announced. For more information on the Child & Family Center, visit www.childfamilycenter.org.