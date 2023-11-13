Newhall off-ramp shut down for three hours due to overturned trailer  

An overturned trailer shut down the Newhall Avenue off-ramp of the southbound State Route 14 for approximately three hours on Sunday.

“We issued a Sigalert due to a collision that occurred on the off-ramp,” said officer Stephan Brant, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. “For three hours it’ll be closed.”

According to the CHP Traffic Information Page the trailer was making a turn on the curved off- ramp and flipped over.

No severe injuries were reported, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters of the L.A. County Fire Department. “They canceled everybody about five minutes after they got on scene.”

The collision occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m., according to PulsePoint, a public safety information app.

Oscar Sol/ For The Signal