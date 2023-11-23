No transports in vehicle collision  

No patients were transported from a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Lost Canyon Road and Canyon Park Boulevard on Thursday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

First responders were dispatched at 11:22 a.m. to a two-vehicle collision on the intersection of Lost Canyon and Canyon Park Boulevard, according to a spokesperson with the L.A. County Fire Department who declined to provide their name.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 11:29 a.m. No one was transported.

Oscar Sol/ For the Signal

