Officers who responded to SHS shooting set to be honored 

Two police officers and a retired sheriff’s detective who entered Saugus High School during an active shooting in 2019 are set to be honored by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna on Thursday at the 2023 Valor Awards Ceremony.

The 2023 Valor Awards Ceremony is scheduled to take place at Bob Hope Patriotic Hall, 1816 S Figueroa St., beginning at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Luna will present 17 members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, one retired LASD detective and one officer from Whittier Police Department awards for their acts of heroism.

One officer from the Inglewood Police Department and Los Angeles Police Department will receive the Department’s Humanitarian Award for their courageous acts when they entered Saugus High School during the 2019 shooting.

Detective Dan Finn is among those being honored.

On the morning of Nov. 19, 2019, Finn, who was off duty, drove his girlfriend’s son to Saugus High. While on the phone with his partner, he saw students fleeing in panic. He suspected a major disturbance had occurred.

“Despite the personal risk, Detective Finn’s selfless act in this chaotic situation, prioritizing the welfare of others, is an extraordinary display of bravery, placing himself in immediate life-threatening danger,” reads an LASD Nixle alert about the ceremony.

For those unable to attend the event in person, a livestream will be available at www.facebook.com/LosAngelesCountySheriffsDepartment.