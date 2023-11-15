Person struck in Canyon Country collision 

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Canyon Country and transported to a local hospital on Tuesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 3:14 p.m. to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on the 20600 block of Golden Triangle Road. They arrived on the scene at 3:18 p.m.

A patient was transported at 3:27 p.m. to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The extent of the injuries was unknown at the time of this publication.