Person struck in Canyon Country collision 

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Canyon Country and transported to a local hospital on Tuesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.  

According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 3:14 p.m. to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on the 20600 block of Golden Triangle Road. They arrived on the scene at 3:18 p.m.  

A patient was transported at 3:27 p.m. to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.  

The extent of the injuries was unknown at the time of this publication.  

Rylee Kelemen

Rylee Kelemen (née Holwager) joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

