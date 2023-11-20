Robbery suspect arrested on Sierra Highway intersection

Authorities responded to a reported robbery at the intersection of Flying Tiger Drive and Sierra Highway at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“There was a report of a male white adult wearing all black who beat up a male, 40s, and took his items off his person,” said Deputy Robert Jensen. “The victim was bleeding from his head.”

The suspect was then seen running on Sierra Highway toward Soledad Canyon Road. Once the victim was contacted, deputies were able to locate the suspect at the intersection of Sierra Highway and Sandy Drive. Following a brief foot pursuit, deputies were able to detain the suspect without further incident. He was taken into custody on suspicion of robbery, and while he complained of head pain, no injury was sustained, and no force was used.

No further information is available as of this publication.