Santa Clarita to look at nearly $1M upgrade for Bouquet Canyon playground 

Santa Clarita’s Neighborhood Services Department is recommending the city spend nearly $1 million to replace 27-year-old playground equipment at Bouquet Canyon Park.

“The current equipment, which was installed in 1996, consists of a 2- to 5-year-old area, a 5- to 12-year-old area and a swing structure,” according to a city agenda report by Susan Nelson of Neighborhood Services.

The department includes Environmental Services, Facilities Maintenance, Parks Division and Parks, Planning and Open Space.

The project will swap out the equipment the city considers outdated with new play facilities “with inclusive elements throughout.” It’s also becoming increasingly difficult for city staff to find replacement parts when things break, according to staff.

“The new playground will feature brand-new play equipment with inclusive elements, a shade structure over the play areas, rubberized pour-in-place safety surfacing throughout and access improvements adjacent to the play area,” according to Nelson’s report.

“The city looks forward to bringing these updates to the Bouquet Canyon Park Playground. Through surveys and feedback opportunities, we worked with the community to incorporate their input into the elements included and the design of the new playground,” said Carrie Lujan, city of Santa Clarita spokeswoman. “It will feature brand-new play equipment with inclusive elements, a shade structure, rubberized safety surfacing throughout and access improvements adjacent to the play area.”

The design and equipment choices were influenced by a local outreach campaign the city completed prior to the project being put out to bid.

The plans call for equipment expected to cost up to $393,000 and installation not expected to cost more than $602,000, for a total cost of $993,000.

RE Schultz Construction Inc. is being recommended as “the lowest responsive and responsible bidder,” according to city staff.