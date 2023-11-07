Saugus Union School District awarded $15,000 by Kaiser Permanente

News release

The Saugus Union School District again received a grant from Kaiser Permanente for its efforts in ensuring student wellness is a priority for all students, according to a news release from the district.

This year’s grant submission was “Creating a Culture of Inclusivity and Kindness” through the district, the release said.

The $15,000 in grant funds are going toward hosting NED — Never give up, Encourage others and Do your best — program assemblies focusing on a kindness revolution. The NED character presents a fun way to create excitement and engagement for students while focusing on important topics and promoting a culture of kindness and excellence, the release said.

The grant will also fund additional resources and materials to enable staff to reinforce and continue the work throughout the school year.

The district has previously been a grant recipient from Kaiser Permanente. A 2021-22 grant focused on staff resiliency and provided funds for professional development for staff during COVID-19, and a 2022-23 grant focused on social emotional learning for students and provided funds to have a calming corner in each classroom throughout the district.

“Our plan to promote good mental health and create a happy place where students feel safe and included is to start a kindness revolution, to create a culture of kindness and inclusivity,” the release said. “The Kindness Revolution will start with a kick-off assembly at all 15 school sites called NED’s Kindness Adventure. The assembly themes include caring, inclusion, friendship, individuality and diversity.”