SCAA to present Chuck Kovacic oil demo

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is inviting the community to its monthly meeting on Nov. 20 featuring an oil painting demo by Chuck Kovacic.

The meeting is scheduled 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the North Park Clubhouse, 28201 Northpark Drive.

Kovacic, a plein air painter skilled in oil, holds a bachelor of fine arts degree in graphic design with a minor in painting from the Cleveland Institute of Art. He has art-directed campaigns for a variety of print and media clients and detailed urban revitalization programs for communities participating in the “Main Street” program sponsored by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Upon relocating to Southern California, he focused his artistic skills as a restoration expert specializing in early merchandising ephemera and related antiques. His disparate interests contributed to his creation of 221B Baker Street/Los Angeles, a full-scale recreation of the sitting room of the famed detective, Sherlock Holmes.

As a performer/emcee, he has staged presentations for numerous Fortune 500 companies and hosted the California Art Club’s revived lecture series. His paintings investigate a variety of subjects rendered in the “plein air” style of the post-Impressionists. He is an Honor Court member of the Mid-Valley Art League and in 2017 was named to Signature status in the California Art Club.

In 2016 he was the recipient of the CAC’s “William and Julia Bracken Wendt Award.” He is a frequent exhibitor at the CAC’s annual Gold Medal show as well as their Old Mill Gallery in San Marino. Kovacic has participated in invitational art programs in China, Provence, Switzerland and Scotland, as well as “plein air” events in Alameda, San Luis Obispo, Mendocino, San Dimas, Sonoma and Ohio.

For more demo notices, visit the SCAA at santaclaritaartists.org.