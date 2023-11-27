SCV Corvette Club delivers toys to sheriff’s station  

Toys collected in the Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club’s toy drive arrived in style at the SCV Sheriff’s Station on Saturday morning.

Dozens of luxury, fast, two-seater cars arrived in a caravan style and lined up in the back lot of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. The Chevrolet Corvette owners and drivers laid a variety of new unwrapped donated toys on top of two sheriff’s patrol cars while they took photos in Santa Claus hats and festive holiday clothes.

The donated toys will go to a child in need with the goal of making them smile on Christmas day.

“We’re helping underprivileged kids,” said Judy Woodings, membership chair for the SCV Corvette Club. “There’s a lot of families having economical downfalls or losing jobs, so this helps kind of take some of the pressures off for them and still give the kids a wonderful Christmas.”

Members of the Corvette Club line up their cars for a group picture at the SCV Sheriff’s Station Saturday morning. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Approximately 20 vehicles ranging from newer models such as the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 to 1960s classics were lined up altogether as members socialized with one another and sheriff’s deputies.

The SCV Corvette Club toy drive is one of many charity community events the club hosts throughout the year.

“We like to do stuff that helps the community, so we do charity drives, food drives, and we’ve been doing toy drives for a number of years,” SCV Corvette Club President Mike Woodings said. “It’s our opportunity to help out some of the kids in our own community.”

The last time the club hosted its toy drive in partnership with the SCV Sheriff’s Station was before the COVID-19 pandemic, said Mike.

A member of the SCV Sherif’s Station Corvette Club proudly wears her jacket at the drop-off Saturday morning. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

A lot of the members of the club are car enthusiasts who have a deep appreciation for Corvettes and own one themselves. In recent years they have had members of all ages join the club, adding more of a diverse age group, said Judy.

“We have made lifelong friendships through it for years and years now,” said Judy. “We have like a lot of police officers, lawyers, mechanics, every walk of life, all kinds of professions. So not only do we cross over into each other’s lives with our cars, we do with our different professions. So we’re able to give knowledge to each other and encourage each other.”

The SCV Corvette Club plans on hosting another toy drive in Ventura next week to continue its efforts in bringing smiles to children during the holiday season and driving in style.