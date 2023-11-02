SCV Senior Center to host Veterans Days celebration

By Selvin Ramirez

For The Signal

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center is scheduled to host a Veterans Days celebration on Thursday, Nov. 9, in the main dining room, during the regularly scheduled 11 a.m. lunch at the center.

This lunchtime celebration will feature an honor guard from a local school, the Pledge of Allegiance, a piano player and a special dessert for veterans. Kevin MacDonald, CEO of the SCV Senior Center, and Ken Asam, the chair of the SCV Senior Center Veterans Committee, will be speaking.

“I didn’t realize when I was serving those four years that they would have such a dramatic, positive effect on my senior life,” said Asam. “We not only gave, but we also got a lot.”

In addition, there will be an open roaming microphone for any veterans who would like to speak.

In observance of Veterans Day, SCV Senior Center will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10.