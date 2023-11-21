SCVi invites public Family Literacy Night Dec. 1

News release

SCVi charter school is inviting the community to its Family Literacy Night, scheduled 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at the school’s campus, 28060 Hasley Canyon Road, Castaic.

Families will be able to explore the school, going from classroom to classroom, with each room having its own theme dedicated to a specific book or author. Additionally, families will listen to a different story read aloud in each room and participate in a hands-on crafts activity related to the story.

All wishing to attend Family Literacy Night are asked to RSVP at ileadsantaclarita.org/event/family-literacy-night.

“Education is the foundation upon which our students build their dreams. We’re thrilled to come together with our learners and their families to celebrate the power of literacy,” SCVi Director Chad Powell said in a news release.

“It’s not just about reading words; it’s about igniting the imagination and empowering a lifelong journey through the pages of knowledge,” his fellow Director Martha Spansel-Pellico said in the release.

Family Literacy Night, a free event, is the finale to a monthlong celebration of reading that kicked off Nov. 3 with an intergenerational event at The Open Book bookstore in Canyon Country, where SCVi students gathered to hear stories read to them by SCVi directors, teachers and counselors.

On Nov. 13, SCVi launched a Read-A-Thon that will run through Dec. 1. Participants will track the pages they read, and the top three learners from four grade-level groups will be entered into a drawing for a Kindle e-reader. Winners will be announced at the Dec. 1 Family Literacy Night.

SCVi, a TK-12 tuition-free public charter school, is the founding campus of the iLEAD charter school network.

For more information, email [email protected], call 661-705-4820, or visit ileadsantaclarita.org.