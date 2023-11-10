Supervisors approve temporary cap on rent increases in unincorporated areas

News release

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday set a temporary cap on rent increases of 4% for tenants in unincorporated Los Angeles County communities who reside in housing subject to the county’s Rent Stabilization and Tenant Protections Ordinance.

The motion authored by Supervisors Lindsey P. Horvath and Hilda L. Solis will be effective Jan. 1, 2024, through June 30, 2024, and aligns with the county’s homelessness prevention priority for the homelessness emergency declaration, according to a news release from Horvath’s office.

“Keeping people in their homes by stabilizing rent to keep it affordable is essential in preventing homelessness. Doing so is responsible, just, and necessary in the face of the homelessness crisis we face – anything less will undermine our ongoing emergency response,” Horvath said in the release. “This moment calls us to level the playing field and protect our most vulnerable while we gather better data on rent stabilization impacts throughout our unincorporated communities.”

On Nov. 1, 2022, the board established a temporary 3% cap on the maximum allowable rent increase for rent-stabilized rental units and mobile home spaces, effective Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2023.

Through Tuesday’s motion, the rent cap will be set at 4% for a six-month period while a comprehensive analysis is conducted on the economic impact of recently enacted rent increase formulas in order to recommend permanent changes. Without the temporary rent cap, rent increases of up to 8% would have been allowable as of Jan. 1, 2024.

If you are a renter subject to the RSTPO in an unincorporated L.A. County community, here’s what this means:

• Now – Dec. 31, 2024: Rent can only increase up to 3%.

• Jan. 1 – June 30, 2024: Rent can only increase up to 4%.

• After July 1, 2024: Rent can increase up to 8%, but a discussion will come before the board before this time considering permanent changes to the RSTPO.

While the temporary rent cap is in place, the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs will conduct a cumulative analysis of the economic impact of recently enacted rent increase formulas in L.A. County and jurisdictions in the region to recommend permanent changes to the RSTPO.

For more information, visit dcba.lacounty.gov/rentstabilizationprogram.