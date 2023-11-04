Two missing people located 

Two missing people were reported to be found on Friday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Person Unit.

Monique “Mojo” Simone Alamillo is a 35-year-old white woman who had been last seen on Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. on the 27800 block of Camp Plenty Road.

Photo courtesy of a Nixle alert released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau.

Smaran Prakash Poudyal is a 25-year-old Asian man who had been last seen on Oct. 31 at 5:30 a.m. on the 20800 block of Satinwood Drive in Saugus.

They were both reported to be found on Friday at approximately 5:30 p.m.

A Nixle alert sent out by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau gave special thanks to the public, media, Aero Bureau and deputy personnel for their tireless efforts in the search for Alamillo and Poudyal.