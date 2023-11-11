Val Verde Park hosts household and e-waste collection 

Local residents are encouraged to dispose of hazardous household and e-waste items at Val Verde Park on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.  

According to a Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts and Los Angeles County Public Works’ media release, the following items are accepted for disposal: “antifreeze, unused pharmaceuticals, car batteries, used motor oil, paint, pesticides, home-generated sharps waste such as hypodermic needles, pen needles, syringes, lancets, and intravenous needles, universal waste including household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, and electronic waste (e-waste) such as TVs and monitors, computers, VCRs, stereos, and cell phones.” 

As one of the 50 free hazardous events in L.A. County throughout the year, the free disposal option is meant “to provide residents with a convenient way to rid their homes of unwanted hazardous materials, [while promoting] public awareness of proper disposal practices of household hazardous and e-waste [items],” according to the release.  

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal.

