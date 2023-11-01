Valencia Acura mourns the passing of beloved canine greeter

News release

It is with a heavy heart that Don Fleming, owner of Valencia Acura, announced the peaceful passing of Test Drive “Tessi” Fleming, the cherished 14-year-old imperial Shih Tzu. Tessi, who had been an integral part of the Valencia Acura family, died Oct. 23.

“Tessi’s legacy will forever endure in the hearts of all who had the pleasure of knowing her,” said a news release from the dealership. “Don Fleming, who, along with his wife Cheri, adopted Tessi in 2009, fondly remembers her as a true legend. Tessi took her final breath cradled in the arms of her adoring owner.”

Fleming said in the release, “Tessi had a multitude of friends both at the dealership and within our community. She was our little princess, and her absence will be keenly felt by all.”

Valencia Acura has a tradition of canine greeters dating back to its establishment in 1997. Preceding Tessi other canine greeters have included Scooter and Spark Plug, both Shih Tzus, and Speed Bump “Bumper,” a Lhasa Apso, who died in 2019. Tessi leaves behind Turbo Earl Fleming, a spirited Shih Tzu adopted into the family four years ago.

Fleming added, “Our four-legged companions have shared in our life’s journey and will forever hold a significant place in our hearts. We pay tribute to them for the immense joy and love they brought into our lives.”