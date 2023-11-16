Valencia band advances to SoCal championships

News release

The Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings Marching Band and Color Guard has been selected to compete in the 2023 Southern California Schools Band and Orchestra Association championships after earning top honors at the Moorpark Battle of the Bands 2023 / 2A Prelims Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The Pride of the Vikings emerged victorious, receiving the following awards:

● First Place Overall Band.

● First Place Overall Percussion.

● Overall Visual Effect.

● Overall General Effect.

● Overall Music Performance.

● Round Four First Place Band.

● Round Four First Place Percussion.

● Round Four First Place Auxiliary.

Valencia High School will compete at the 2A Division Championships on Saturday. Thirty-two Division 2A schools competed during the season, with the top 12 high school marching band finalists from across Southern California showcasing their talents Saturday at Long Beach City College.

“Our staff and students have poured their hearts and souls into this season,” Valencia High School band director Kelvin Flores said in a news release. “It is so exciting to be advancing into the championships as one of the top four groups, especially with the various challenges experienced this year. It speaks to the resilience, dedication and perseverance of the students, parents and staff. I am incredibly proud of their growth this season.”

The band and color guard members will perform “Highway Hypnosis,” described in the release as “a captivating narrative that chronicles an unforgettable road trip journey from Colorado to Arizona and finally to California. The performance features a visually stunning map that guides the audience through the mountains, the desert’s heart and then to the vibrant adventures of the Southern California coast.”

According to the release, the SCSBOA reports that 220 high school bands and 735 performances have come down to the final 72 championship finalists, 12 in each division.

“We invite the Santa Clarita community to join us in cheering on the Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings Marching Band & Color Guard at the SCSBOA Championships on Saturday, Nov. 18,” the release said.

The band is scheduled to perform at Long Beach City College Veterans Memorial Stadium at 3:16 p.m. Full retreat awards at 3:45 p.m.