Vehicle strikes pedestrian in Canyon Country 

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Canyon Country and transported to a nearby hospital on Friday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 2:44 p.m. to reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on the 26700 block of Isabella Parkway. They arrived on the scene at 2:48 p.m.

The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital shortly after their arrival.

The extent of the patient’s injuries is unknown at the time of this publication, according to Sanchez.