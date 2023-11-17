Vehicle strikes pedestrian in Canyon Country 

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Canyon Country and transported to a nearby hospital on Friday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.  

According to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 2:44 p.m. to reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on the 26700 block of Isabella Parkway. They arrived on the scene at 2:48 p.m.  

The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital shortly after their arrival.  

The extent of the patient’s injuries is unknown at the time of this publication, according to Sanchez.  

Rylee Kelemen

Rylee Kelemen (née Holwager) joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

