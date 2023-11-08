WEWIL Collaborative to host virtual workshop

News release

The nonprofit WeWil Collaborative is joining forces with Rachel Cosgrove, co-owner and operator of Results Fitness, a gym in Old Town Newhall, to present a virtual workshop with the proceeds benefitting the Child & Family Center.

The workshop, titled, “7 Secrets for Success in Uncertain Times,” is scheduled to start at noon Friday, Dec. 8, and registration is now open at bit.ly/WeWil7Secrets.

Proceeds from the $15 ticket price benefit Child & Family Center, which provides mental health services, drug and alcohol treatment, and domestic violence services for children, teens and families, according to a release from WeWil Collaborative.

In the workshop, Cosgrove “will be sharing her unique experience, insights and strategies to help women navigate challenges and transform them into opportunities,” the release said.

“One of my secrets to success is about taking 100% responsibility for your circumstances,” Cosgrove said in the release. “If you’re in victim mode, catch yourself and shift into superhero mode. Use every obstacle and challenge as an opportunity to learn about yourself.”

While WeWil was formed locally in the Santa Clarita Valley, its workshops are accessible globally. Sessions include interactive elements and live question-and-answer sessions to encourage engagement and collaboration among participants.