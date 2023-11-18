Wilk recognizes Ayala as SCV’s 2023 Hispanic Community Leader

News release

Shining a light on the hard work and accomplishments of Hispanic leaders throughout Senate District 21, Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognized Patsy Ayala for her years of outstanding contributions and service to the people of the Santa Clarita Valley, according to a release from the state senator’s office.

“Patsy is the definition of a go-getter, who pours her infectious energy and spirit into everything she does,” Wilk said in the release. “Engaged and involved in so many facets of Santa Clarita life, Patsy’s passion for our community and for amplifying diverse voices is reflected in her exceptional work ethic. It is my pleasure to recognize her accomplishments. Congratulations!”

Ayala moved from Mexico to Santa Clarita in 2000, and since then has remained an active fixture within the community. Currently, she serves on the city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission and as a chair of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Latino Business Alliance.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in computer systems management, and worked to expand her knowledge in politics at Yale University and marketing at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Her journey in the public sector includes working for Wilk, in both the Senate and Assembly, and Suzette Valladares in the Assembly, where she worked to create opportunities for economic development, advocated for education, and assisted constituents, the release said. During her tenure in both offices, Ayala’s crisis management skills were instrumental in addressing emergencies like the Aliso Canyon Gas Leak and challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.

Her community involvement also includes leadership roles serving the Santa Clarita Government Affairs Council, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Valley Industry Association, Saugus Union School District, William S. Hart Union High School District, Veterans Employment Committee and College of the Canyons.

“With deep appreciation, I extend my heartfelt thanks to Senator Scott Wilk for the honor of recognizing me with this award,” Ayala said in the release. “This recognition serves as a profound reminder of the impact we can make when we come together to uplift and strengthen our community.”