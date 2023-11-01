Zonta awards honor member achievements

News release

Cherise Moore was awarded Zontian of the Year for 2022-2023 at Zonta Club’s Oct. 11 business meeting for her exemplary service to the Zonta Club and community, according to a news release from the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

Moore, who has been a member of Zonta for 14 years, has been instrumental in the creation, installation, mentoring and guidance of three of Zonta’s high school Z Clubs — Golden Valley, Canyon and West Ranch — and Zonta’s Golden Z Club at College of the Canyons, the release said.

These clubs provide opportunities for students to develop communication and leadership skills, explore career alternatives, and increase their civic and international awareness through service.

Moore took the lead in creating and producing an inaugural event in August to bring together youth from the four clubs at the first annual Zonta Z Club and Golden Z Club Leadership Retreat.

According to the release, Moore’s community service includes: trustee and past president, William S. Hart Union High School District governing board; elected member and immediate past chair, L.A. County Committee on School District Organization; representative on the California School Boards Association Delegate Assembly; first vice president of programs and past financial reviewer, SCV Council PTA; parliamentarian, Santa Clarita/Antelope Valley Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc.; immediate past president, Golden Oak Community School PTA; board member and past chair, WiSH Education Foundation; and board member and president-elect, Bridge to Home Homeless Services.

Nicole Miller, current president of the local Zonta Club, was elected to serve as lieutenant governor of Zonta International District 9 for the next Biennium 2023-2025. The Zonta District 9 Conference was held in Burbank from Oct. 5 through 8. District 9 is comprised of 24 clubs located in Hawaii, Nevada, Utah, Northern California, Central Valley, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County and Arizona.

Darleen Lyons, a member of Zonta Club of SCV for 34 years, is serving as District 9 parliamentarian during this biennium, 2022-2024. Her duties are to insure that Robert’s Rules of Order are followed throughout District 9 business meetings, conference meetings, elections and other meetings as may be needed.

For more information about the Zonta Club of SCV, visit www.scvzonta.org.