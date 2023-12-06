6 Hart district schools named to College Board’s AP School Honor Roll

News release

Six schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District have been named to the College Board’s AP School Honor Roll for 2022-23, placing them in the top 30% of eligible schools. The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools across the country for successful advanced placement programs with broad access.

To qualify for the AP School Honor Roll, schools must meet certain criteria for the most recent graduating class:

• College Culture: 40% or more of the graduating class took at least one AP exam during high school.

• College Credit: 25% or more of the graduating class scored a 3 or higher on at least one AP exam during high school.

• College Optimization: 2% or more of the graduating class took five or more AP exams during high school, with at least one taken in ninth or 10th grade.

Additionally, schools may be recognized with the AP Access Award, which highlights schools that demonstrate a strong commitment to equitable access to advanced coursework for all students.

The following district high schools received distinction:

• Canyon High School – Bronze with Access.

• Castaic High School – Bronze with Access.

• Golden Valley High School – Bronze.

• Hart High School – Silver.

• Saugus High School – Bronze with Access.

• West Ranch High School – Silver.

“Congratulations to these exceptional schools who have been recognized for their commitment to fostering access and increasing college readiness,” Superintendent Mike Kuhlman said in a news release.