Cameron Smyth | Skate Around the Tree this Holiday Season!

“Just because I cannot see it, doesn’t mean I can’t believe it!”

– Jack Skellington, A Nightmare Before Christmas

What a year it has been – from ribbon cuttings and new amenities to summer events and fall programming, it is wonderful to see how busy our community has been throughout 2023. Even though we are just about to enter the end of the year, there is still so much fun to be had, especially at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center.

Last week, we held our third annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on The Pond, inviting hundreds of our residents into our doors to enjoy a night of holiday cheer. Not only did we welcome the L.A. Kings Ice Crew, but also the beloved Kings mascot Bailey himself, who joined our very own Sammy Clarita on the ice. It was a great night to see so many community members attend this family-fun event, with many lacing up their skates and joining us on the Olympic Rink and Pond to skate around the beautifully lit Christmas tree.

During the event, spectators were also treated to a preview of the third annual Holiday Skate Show. This year’s theme is “The Nightmare Before Christmas at The Cube.” Taking place this Saturday, Dec. 9, the skate show is an adaptation of the beloved classic. A cast of over 100 local skaters will commemorate the 30th anniversary of the movie, with your favorite songs and characters like Jack Skellington and Sally!

The 75-minute performance will take place on the NHL Rink with various seating locations – even right on the ice.

The fun doesn’t stop there – if you weren’t able to attend the Tree Lighting Ceremony or the Holiday Skate Show, don’t miss your chance to join us at The Cube throughout the end of the year to skate around the beautiful and festive tree. Located on The Pond for the next month, visitors will have the opportunity to skate while listening to holiday music and enjoy the fresh scent of pine during any of our public skate sessions! Make lasting memories and bring the whole family out for a day bundled up on the ice. This is also an ideal opportunity to capture the perfect holiday photo.

Don’t forget, we are officially in the middle of hockey and football season, which means there are great times to be had at The Cube! Join us on the second floor where TVs line the walls, making it the perfect location to catch a game in the afternoon or evening.

As the year comes to a close, I hope our residents join us for an abundance of festive fun at The Cube. I encourage everyone to embrace the holiday spirit and check out all of the winter programs and opportunities here at our local ice and entertainment center. To learn more about public skating sessions or hours of operations, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call 661-257-2823.

Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].