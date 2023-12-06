Canyon Country home fire sends one to the hospital 

A home fire in Canyon Country caused floor-to-roof spread and one person being transported to a local hospital on Wednesday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the 29300 block of Kilamanjaro Court at 7:07 a.m. on reports of a structure fire. They arrived on the scene at 7:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters determined that the fire was a working fire that began in the garage and had spread to the attic, according to Sanchez. Knockdown was declared at 7:40 a.m.

One patient was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to Sanchez. The extent of the injuries and status are unknown at the time of this publication.