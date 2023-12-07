Canyon Country home invasion under investigation  

A home invasion call was being investigated Wednesday night in Canyon Country, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to the 25000 block of Chisom Lane at approximately 5:50 p.m. to reports of a home invasion.

The informant reported they heard a glass break from inside her home. She ran outside the house. She additionally reported hearing movement in the kitchen and lights being switched on and off.

Deputies are currently on the scene investigating the incident, as of the publication of this story. The informant is waiting outside.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.